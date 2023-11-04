Alfred man charged with murder in connection with death of wife

When deputies arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, they found a woman dead inside the home.

ALFRED, Maine — An investigation into the death of a woman in Alfred Monday afternoon has determined the incident was a homicide.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a "disturbance complaint" at 81 Waterboro Road in Alfred, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside the home, according to the release.

Moss said the woman was believed to be 39-year-old Kristan Crow, who lived in the home with her 40-year-old husband, James Crow.

James Crow was reportedly not home at the time deputies arrived at the scene, leading deputies and state troopers to try to contact him.

"James Crow was located by officers in the parking lot of Harry’s gas station on Route 111 in Lyman," Moss said. "James surrendered without incident."

Throughout Monday night, detectives remained at the home to process and investigate the scene, according to the release.

The woman's body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, and an autopsy was performed Tuesday.

"The OCME investigation has confirmed the identity of the deceased as 39-year-old Kristan Crow and has ruled her death a homicide," Moss said Tuesday.

James Crow has since been charged with murder and is expected to make his initial court appearance at the York County Superior Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, the release said.