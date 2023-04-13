Sea Dogs pay tribute to New England tradition with latest rebrand

The team's latest rebrand pays homage to an old-fashioned New England tradition.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday announced the team's one-game rebrand for this season.

Drumroll please!

On Friday, August 25, the Sea Dogs will rebrand as the Maine Clambakes when they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m.

The team said it chose the Clambakes because clambakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inherited from the Native Americans. The traditional Maine Clambake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

“Maine Clambakes have been a part of celebrations and gatherings for centuries in New England,” Sea Dogs president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa said in a release. “We are excited to celebrate this tradition with Sea Dogs baseball to showcase the culinary cuisine that helps define our region.”

The team will wear specially designed Maine Clambake jerseys and hats as part of the night, and the game will feature various clam-themed promotions, according to the Sea Dogs. Maine Clambakes merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, is now available online and at the Hadlock Field souvenir store.

The team's past rebrands will also each return for one game at Hadlock Field this season. The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine’s official state treat, and the Maine Red Snappers, celebrating Maine’s iconic red hot dog, and the Maine Bean Suppahs, celebrating the centuries-old New England gathering tradition.

The Maine Whoopie Pies game will happen on Friday, June 9; the Maine Red Snappers game will take place on Saturday, June 24; and the Maine Bean Suppahs game is set for July 8. The Sea Dogs will also take to the field as the Alces de Maine on Thursday, May 11 as part of Minor League Baseball’s Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup.”

The Sea Dogs are offering a special five-game mini plan which includes a ticket to all of the alternate identities games, including the Alces de Maine.