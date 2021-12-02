Maine teen convicted in deadly crash asks to serve sentence from home

Timothy Silva's lawyers argue keeping Silva on probation would be better for his rehabilitation, which they say should be the priority for juvenile sentencing.

Timothy Silva was given the max sentence for a juvenile after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a car crash that killed three Clinton minors last February.

Silva, now 17, was to serve out his sentence at Long Creek Youth Development Center until the age of 21. On Thursday, his lawyers argued to the Maine Supreme Court the sentence goes against Maine law.

His attorneys said the judge who sentenced Silva did not consider what was best for his rehabilitation. They argued that keeping Silva on probation at home until he was 21 would better for his rehabilitation, which should be the priority for juvenile sentencing, the lawyers argued.

State lawyers prosecuting Silva cited several examples in Thursday's meeting that disagreed with the defense's argument.

After last February's crash, the lawyers said Silva was active on social media and referenced a post in which Silva asked if anyone would be willing to go for a car ride one day after the fatal accident.

State prosecutors argued keeping Silva at Long Creek would be best for his rehabilitation and for the public. The lawyers also argued Silva could be released early if he participates in certain programing at Long Creek.

The crash killed 14-year-old Emily Baker, her 12-year-old sister, Ashlin Baker, and 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio. Silva was driving. He and a 12-year-old passenger were the only survivors.