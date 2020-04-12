Teen involved in fatal Clinton crash gets max sentence

Timothy Silva, 17, who plead guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced to a youth facility until the age of 21, the max sentence for a juvenile.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Clinton teen has been given the max sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed three in February.

Seventeen-year-old Timothy Silva, who was 16 at the time of the crash, will serve his sentence in a youth facility until the age of 21, which is the max sentence for a juvenile.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney confirmed the sentencing with NEWS CENTER Maine on Friday, which she says was announced via memo by the judge on Friday.

Silva was charged as a juvenile for manslaughter but as an adult for other charges including driving to endanger, driving without a license, and criminal speeding.

Maloney said Silva had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash and that he was going 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, although Silva's attorney disputed that claim.

Three teenagers lost their lives in that crash while Silva was driving: 14-year-old Emily Baker, her 12-year-old sister, Ashlin Baker, and 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio. Only Silva and another 12-year-old female survived.

Silva has been under house arrest since June when he was formally charged, and will be committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center for his sentence at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, Maloney said.