'Suspicious death' in Winthrop under investigation by Maine State Police

State police recommend residents take normal precautions and report anything suspicious to Winthrop police.

WINTHROP, Maine — The Maine State Police Department and the Winthrop Police Department are investigating a death at Squire Court in Winthrop.

Around 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, Winthrop police received a call reporting the death. The Winthrop Police Department responded and requested the State Police Major Crimes Unit. Investigators worked throughout the night and into this morning. That work will continue Sunday.

According to State police, it is being investigated as a suspicious death. The State Medical Examiner’s office responded to the home Saturday night and will be conducting an autopsy on Sunday or Monday.