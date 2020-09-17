Woman dies after crashing into YMCA building in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Maine — A 64-year-old woman died Wednesday after crashing into the YMCA building in Manchester.
According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 1 p.m.
Holly Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Wright was driving a pickup truck southbound on Granite Hill Road when the truck left the road and struck the building. It is believed she suffered a medical event.
Nobody else was hurt in the crash. The YMCA was damaged by the truck.
The Winthrop Ambulance Service, Manchester Fire Department and Hallowell Fire Department assisted at the scene.