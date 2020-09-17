Woman dies after crashing into YMCA building in Manchester

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office believes the 64-year-old woman suffered a medical event.

MANCHESTER, Maine — A 64-year-old woman died Wednesday after crashing into the YMCA building in Manchester.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 1 p.m.

Holly Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Wright was driving a pickup truck southbound on Granite Hill Road when the truck left the road and struck the building. It is believed she suffered a medical event.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash. The YMCA was damaged by the truck.