SANFORD, Maine — Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Jagger Mill Road in Sanford.

Sanford Police is present.

NEWS CENTER Maine received a video of the scene from Ron Caron Tuesday night. Caron said the video was taken around 10:10 p.m.

This is an ongoing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

