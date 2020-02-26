MAINE, USA — Topsham and Freeport Police Departments are warning the public about towing scams to be aware of.

In separate Facebook posts, the Departments said there are two towing companies by the names of STARZS TOWING and FREEPORT FAMILY ROADSIDE quoting high prices for towing services.

Freeport Police said one person was quoted $180 for a lockout, while the going rate in the area is around $50.

STARZS has been quoting prices as high as $180 for a lockout and $123 for a battery jump in Topsham.

Both companies were using empty storefronts as their addresses. They will ask for credit card information upfront and charge unsuspecting customers.

Police said these two companies are in no way affiliated with STAR Towing (Steve’s Transport and Recovery) in Freeport.

