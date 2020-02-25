BOSTON — Farmington explosion hero Larry Lord, who has been recovering from his injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital since the explosion in September 2019, has been transferred to Spaulding Rehab Hospital in Boston, Mass. General Hospital said Tuesday.

In January, his condition improved from serious to fair.

In September 2019, the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington exploded, killing Captain Michael Bell, injuring Lord and injuring several firefighters.

Lord, a maintenance worker, is credited with saving more than a dozen employees by alerting them to the smell of gas and ushering them out of the building.

Lord was the first person to smell the gas and when firefighters arrived at the scene, he went back into the building with them, just before the building exploded.

He was taken at Massachusetts General Hospital and had been recovering in the ICU burn unit.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.