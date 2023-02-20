Seven detained by Border Patrol after Home Depot theft in Rockland

The Asset Protection Office of Home Depot was reportedly watching the individuals through remote cameras.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Seven individuals were detained Saturday by the U.S. Border Patrol following an investigation into theft at the Home Depot in Rockland.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Rockland police responded to a report of a group of individuals in the Home Depot on Camden Street who appeared to be concealing items, possibly to steal them, a news release from the Rockland Police Department stated.

The Asset Protection Office of Home Depot was reportedly watching the individuals through remote cameras, according to the release. Management at Home Depot wanted them "trespassed from the store."

"Rockland police have received information in the past regarding a particular group or groups of individuals, often using white vans, that have allegedly stolen tens of thousands of dollars, or more, of materials and equipment throughout the state, particularly from Home Depot," the release stated.

The Asset Protection Office reportedly saw two white vans the individuals got out of before entering the store, the release stated.

Rockland Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found one van still on the property. They then found seven individuals inside the van and attempted to identify them, according to the release.

"All the individuals could only produce identification of a foreign country and spoke very little English," the release stated. "Rockland police contacted U.S. Border Patrol for investigative purposes and a Border Patrol agent arrived on scene to assist."

Police said all seven individuals were trespassed as a result of limited information at the scene and the complexity of the investigation.

With the help of Rockland police, members of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, and Border Patrol, all seven individuals were taken to the Knox County Sheriff's Office for further investigation, according to the release.

Criminal charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.