Two charged following standoff at Saco hotel

A dog and a 7-year-old were in the hotel room at the time of the incident.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people face multiple charges after they reportedly destroyed a hotel room early Monday morning and caused a police standoff while a dog and a 7-year-old were in the room, according to a news release from the Saco Police Department.

Police were called to the Ramada by Wyndham Saco/Old Orchard Beach Area on North Street in Saco shortly before 4:30 a.m. and upon arrival reported that the occupants were allegedly breaking windows and other items in the room.

"When officers attempted to contact the occupants, they claimed to be on hallucinogenic drugs, barricaded the hotel room door, and claimed to have weapons and chemicals threatening to kill officers," the release stated.

Police also learned during negotiations that a 7-year-old child and a dog were in the room.

Saco police were aided by the Southern Maine Special Response Team, Emergency Management, and the Saco Fire Department.

"During these negotiations with the occupants, officers heard through the hotel room door a struggle taking place inside, where the statements made led officers to believe they needed to intervene immediately," police said.

Police forcefully entered the room, and a man and a woman were taken into custody without further incident. The child was brought to the Saco Police Department and was aided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The dog was injured and brought to an area animal hospital for treatment.

Timothy Nichols, 34, and Nicole Davis, 40, both of Hartland, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, creating a police standoff, and endangering the welfare of a child. Both were brought to York County Jail, pending a court appearance, the release stated.