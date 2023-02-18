Potato donut shop serves the community

Dozens of end-of-the-day donuts are being given to local organizations.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you live in the Southern half of Maine, you’ve probably heard of The Holy Donut, a donut shop known for making its sweets out of locally-grown potatoes.

It’s quick and easy to pick one of these up on your morning commute but have you ever thought about the manpower that goes into prepping these donuts every morning and what happens to all the leftovers at the end of the day?

Before they can be sold at their three storefronts, these famous Maine potato donuts start with a recipe, turning from dough to a familiar shape.

“We put a lot of work into making those donuts and a lot of care, so we want to make sure they are getting back out in the community and spreading positivity by not going into the trash,” said General Manager Allison Neilan.

Instead of the trash, general manager, Neilan said they donate their donuts at the end of the day to local non-profits in the community.

“Anywhere from a couple of dozen to maybe 15 dozen,” Neilan added.

Dozens of donuts are going to places like Milestone Recovery.

“There's definitely a lot of smiles on donut day,” Eli Flanders, Food Service Coordinator for Milestone Recovery said.

Milestone Recovery offers free programs to Maine residents experiencing homelessness or mental health issues.

“Something that could otherwise end up as waste goes to something overwhelmingly positive in the community. It's really nice to be able to give our clients something to eat in hand on the way out in the morning” Flanders said.

They are spreading joy from the store to support groups until all the sugary goods are sold out.