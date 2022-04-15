Maine man arrested after police say he tried to bury 40 grams of cocaine

Maine State Police were at a Searsmont home searching for a woman wanted for violating the conditions of release when they allegedly spotted the suspect.

SEARSMONT, Maine — Maine State Police, investigating a Searsmont woman believed to be violating conditions of release, arrested the woman and another man on Thursday.

Troopers and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched for Grace Barter, 35, of Searsmont, believing she was violating conditions of release from the Knox County Jail following charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and that she was in contact with her 18-month-old daughter, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.

Believing Barter was at a home at 23 Witcher Rd. in Searsmont, troopers went to that address and spoke with Barter's boyfriend, Dustin Stimpson of Searsport, who allegedly told them Barter was inside.

Barter initially refused to come outside but eventually surrendered and was arrested on a class C felony charge of violation of conditional release.

Troopers arrested Stimpson after allegedly seeing him burying an item in the leaves a short distance into the woods near the home.

Police said the item contained approximately 40.5 grams of cocaine, with a street value of about $8,000.

Stimpson allegedly confessed that the drugs, cocaine, were from out of state.

Due to the weight of the drugs and prior convictions for drug trafficking, Stimpson was arrested and charged with a class A felony aggravated furnishing of Schedule W. Drugs.

Stimpson and Barter were taken to the Waldo County Jail.

The daughter is in the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.