Man out on bail arrested in connection to Bangor burglary

Clyde Cooper, 51, is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. The Bangor Police Department arrested him in connection to a burglary on March 24.
BANGOR, Maine — A man has been arrested, following a burglary that took place Thursday morning in Bangor.

According to the Bangor Police Department, officers responded to a report of a burglary happening at 145 State Street around 6:40 a.m. on March 24. A witness told officers a man had broken through the window of the business at that address and had stolen some items, including a gun. 

Police and a K-9 unit searched the area but couldn't find the suspect. Detectives from the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division then began investigating and took the suspect, 51-year-old Clyde Cooper (who has no permanent address), into custody on March 26.

At the time of the burglary, Cooper was out on bail for a previous burglary related to a motor vehicle arrest in Bangor. Cooper has been charged with burglary; theft of a firearm; violation of conditions of release; and possession of scheduled drugs, since he had methamphetamines on him at the time of his arrest.

Cooper is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $4,000 cash bail. He has also been charged with another burglary at a different business at 44 Main Street in Bangor. That incident happened on March 14.

