SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police tell NEWS CENTER Maine there have been shots fired in the Scarborough Walmart parking lot and that a suspect is in custody.

Details are scarce, but witnesses say they were locked down inside the Walmart had not been allowed to leave after reports of gunfire in the parking lot.

One witness tells NEWS CENTER Maine that two people were loading groceries into their truck when another person walked up to the two and shot at them.

One person was taken away in an ambulance, according to the witness.

The lock down lasted less than an hour.

Scarborough officials would not confirm injuries at this time.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update the story when more details become available.

