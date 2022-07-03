Sanford Police need the public's help in locating a family.

The department posted on Facebook Sunday it is trying to locate Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen. Anyone with information should call Sanford PD.

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a family, according to a department Facebook post Sunday.

The family was last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with the Maine license plate '1563VJ', according to the post. The names of the missing family members are Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen.

On Facebook, the department posted the family could be in the Phillips area, a town in Franklin County, camping but they were expected to return to Sanford on Thursday and have not been heard from by friends or family.