Nicole Turner, 34, of Biddeford, was found dead in her jail cell on Sunday. Officials say her death is being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

ALFRED, Maine — A Biddeford woman was found dead in her jail cell at the York County Jail in Alfred Sunday.

Nicole Turner, 34, was found deceased at 6:30 a.m., York County Sheriff William King said in an email Sunday afternoon.

Turner's death is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Turner was in jail since June 21, 2022, on miscellaneous charges, according to Williams.