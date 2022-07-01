x
Police searching for multiple missing people in Augusta

Five Augusta residents, a family including one adult and four children, were last seen on June 30 around 8 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity on Glenwood Drive at 1:39 a.m. on Friday, authorities say. 

A news release from Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully stated authorities now believe there may be multiple missing persons, a family including one adult and four children. 

Authorities are requesting public assistance verifying the safety of the five Augusta residents: Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, female; Zainab Al Hilfi, 9, female; Assent Al Hilfi, 8, female; Mohammed Al Hilfi, 4, male; Abbes Al Hilfi, 4, male.  

Police identified a car the family may reportedly be driving as a 2015 silver Toyota Highlander, with a Maine passenger car plate of 3308 WS.

The Augusta Police Department requested that any information regarding the family's location be directed to the Augusta Police Dispatch at 207-626-2370 ext. 0. 

Anyone with information can also call Det. Chris Guay at 207-530-2701 or Det. Derek Daley at 207-530-7867. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

