x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Rockland police seek info related to hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

The hit-and-run incident happened in the area of 25 North Main St. at approximately 10:19 p.m., officials say.
Credit: AP Images
FILE

ROCKLAND, Maine — Officers with the Rockland Police Department are asking the public for information on an alleged hit-and-run that left a woman injured in Rockland Friday night.

Emergency crews arrived at the area of 25 North Main St., around 10:19 p.m., following a report of a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Rockland Police Department. 

Officials said they found evidence indicating she was hit by a motorist who left the scene. 

Police said they identified a person of interest but are asking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the police. 

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash to contact Detective Anne Griffith at agriffith@rocklandmaine.gov or by calling Knox Regional Communications Center at 207-594-0677.  

PRESS RELEASE: Last night (2/24/23), around 10:19 PM, Rockland Police and Rockland Fire/EMS responded to the area of 25...

Posted by Rockland Maine Police Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two found dead in Poland identified, deaths ruled a homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out