Rockland police seek info related to hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

The hit-and-run incident happened in the area of 25 North Main St. at approximately 10:19 p.m., officials say.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Officers with the Rockland Police Department are asking the public for information on an alleged hit-and-run that left a woman injured in Rockland Friday night.

Emergency crews arrived at the area of 25 North Main St., around 10:19 p.m., following a report of a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Rockland Police Department.

Officials said they found evidence indicating she was hit by a motorist who left the scene.

Police said they identified a person of interest but are asking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the police.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash to contact Detective Anne Griffith at agriffith@rocklandmaine.gov or by calling Knox Regional Communications Center at 207-594-0677.