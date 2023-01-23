NH pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run

The vehicle that hit the NH man was traveling toward Maine and was found in Fryeburg, but the identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border.

Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.

The driver had left the scene of the crash by the time officers with the Conway and Fryeburg police departments arrived, but officials were able to identify the color, make, and model of the vehicle, the release stated.

The vehicle that hit Bryant was traveling toward Maine and was found in Fryeburg, but the identity of the driver is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conway police ask that anyone with information about the crash call Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint or Sgt. Jonathan Hill at 603-356-5715.

Center Conway Fire and Fryeburg Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.