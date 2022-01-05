Cause of fire at North Conway resort undetermined

Investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause of a fire that damaged a popular North Conway resort.

Investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause of a fire that damaged a popular North Conway resort, New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said Friday.

The determination came after officials examined the scene and interviewed guests after the April 30 fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, Toomey said in a statement.

While the cause of the fire couldn't be determined, there was no evidence or information that led investigators to believe that a crime had been committed, he said.

Three people including two firefighters were injured but none of the injuries were life threatening.

The resort is a large retreat in the White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.