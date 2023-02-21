Pedestrian involved in December hit-and-run in Portland dies from injuries

The crash remains under investigation, and police are actively seeking the driver of the Honda CRV involved.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on Dec. 15, 2022.

A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Dec. 14, 2022, has died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained during that crash.

Aron Werman, 41, of Portland was "seriously injured" after being struck by a car at about 8:40 p.m. that day while crossing Brighton Avenue at Taft Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed police Sunday that Werman died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Werman reportedly fled the scene and was last seen driving inbound on Brighton Avenue, according to the release.

Police describe the vehicle as a twilight blue 2012-2014 Honda CRV that should have significant damage to the front end. Police said the following image would look similar to the suspect's vehicle:

The crash remains under investigation. Police continue to actively seek the driver of the Honda CRV who was reportedly involved.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.