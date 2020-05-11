Robbinston man set fire that killed 66-year-old, police say

Charles 'Chip' Townsend, 32, was arrested following the investigation into a fire that killed 66-year-old Wayne Morrill in October.

ROBBINSTON, Maine — Maine State Police and the Maine State Fire Marshal say Charles "Chip" Townsend, 32, was arrested for arson and depraved indifference murder following the investigation into the Oct. 7 fire that killed 66-year-old Wayne Morrill.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Morrill died as a result of smoke inhalation. Police say the investigation determined that Townsend set the fire that caused Morrill's death.

The fire started around 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in a single-family home at 88 Ridge Road in Robbinston.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate and said the fire started near the kitchen and entryway of the building.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North to help investigate Morrill’s death.

With the assistance of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Calais Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the investigation determined that Townsend set the fire that caused Wayne Morrill’s death.