Crime

Man facing several charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart in Houlton

Amid the investigation, police said they recovered the stolen property from Walmart, in addition to the seizure of illegal drugs.
HOULTON, Maine — At about 2 p.m. on July 17, Sgt. Travis Smith with Houlton police responded to a reported theft at the Walmart located on Ludlow Road, the Houlton Police Department said in a news release.

"Upon contact with loss prevention, Sgt. Smith began an investigation surrounding a male who had stolen merchandise from the store and fled the area in a vehicle," the release said Monday.

Police said with the assistance of loss prevention, the suspect's vehicle was quickly located in the Hannaford parking lot adjacent to Walmart.

Sgt. Smith approached the vehicle and the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Craig A. Vrieze, 26, of Presque Isle, the release stated.

"During the investigation, Sgt. Smith recovered the stolen property in addition to the seizure of illegal drugs," police said.

Vrieze was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class E), possession of methamphetamine (Class C), and possession of fentanyl (Class C), police stated.

No additional details have been released.

