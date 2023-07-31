Old Town man wanted by police after standoff leads to woman's arrest

Old Town police said they responded to a reported altercation involving threats with a firearm at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, leading to a standoff lasting several hours.

OLD TOWN, Maine — A woman is facing multiple charges and a man is wanted by police after a standoff in Old Town on Saturday.

Old Town police said in a release Monday that they responded to a reported altercation involving threats with a firearm at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Police then attempted to make contact with Jack Fraser, 47, and Morningstar Mason, 41, both of Old Town, at a home on Billie Jo Court in Old Town but were initially unsuccessful.

Old Town police wrote a search warrant for the residence, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team responded to assist with tactical operations on scene.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Mason was arrested and charged with the following, according to police:

Criminal attempt to commit a class A crime (Class B)

Criminal threatening (Class D),

Creating a police standoff (Class E)

Refusing to submit to arrest (Class E)

Police have issued a temporary warrant for Fraser's arrest on the following charges:

Criminal attempt to commit a class A crime (Class B)

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (Class C)

Old Town police ask that anyone who may have information on Fraser's whereabouts call them at 207-827-3984.

