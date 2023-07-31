Old Town man wanted by police after standoff leads to woman's arrest

OLD TOWN, Maine — A woman is facing multiple charges and a man is wanted by police after a standoff in Old Town on Saturday.
Old Town police said in a release Monday that they responded to a reported altercation involving threats with a firearm at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Police then attempted to make contact with Jack Fraser, 47, and Morningstar Mason, 41, both of Old Town, at a home on Billie Jo Court in Old Town but were initially unsuccessful.
Old Town police wrote a search warrant for the residence, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team responded to assist with tactical operations on scene.
After a standoff that lasted several hours, Mason was arrested and charged with the following, according to police:
- Criminal attempt to commit a class A crime (Class B)
- Criminal threatening (Class D),
- Creating a police standoff (Class E)
- Refusing to submit to arrest (Class E)
Police have issued a temporary warrant for Fraser's arrest on the following charges:
- Criminal attempt to commit a class A crime (Class B)
- Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (Class C)
Old Town police ask that anyone who may have information on Fraser's whereabouts call them at 207-827-3984.