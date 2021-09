Police say there is no danger to the public at this time after the apparent shooting, according to officials

PRENTISS, Maine — State police officials are at the scene of a reported shooting in Prentiss.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the incident is over and there is no danger to the public.

A suspect in the shooting is in police custody according to Moss.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.