New York man charged with robbery, creating a standoff after alleged incident in Chelsea

Deputies say Johnny L. Walker forced a woman at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM early Wednesday morning and then held police at bay for hours in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Maine — A New York man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint, created a standoff at a mobile home, and was then found with thousands of dollars of narcotics.

Johnny L. Walker, 40, of Rochester, New York, faces Class A felony charges of robbery and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as misdemeanor creating a police standoff, according to a release from Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to Chelsea just before 5 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery. A female reported that she was forced to go to an ATM and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash, and the cash was then taken from her at gunpoint, Read said.

Deputies then tried to talk to a "person of interest" who was staying at a home at 797 Cooper Road in Chelsea, but the man, later identified as Walker, would not leave the home, according to Read.

Police surrounded the mobile home and negotiated with Walker for several hours before he was arrested at 12:15 p.m.

A search warrant subsequently executed at the home allegedly turned up "large amounts" of illegal narcotics and more than $5,200 in cash.

Maine State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted with the incident, Read said.