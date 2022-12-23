x
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Portland, did not have a driver's license and was on conditions of release with an 8 p.m. curfew, police said.
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Portland, reportedly did not have a driver's license and was on conditions of release with an 8 p.m. curfew, the release said.

The Portland officer "conducted a pat-down search as part of the arrest," according to the release. A Ruger 9mm handgun was found in the 16-year-old's pocket, and the serial number had been altered to try and conceal the serial number, police said.

Police charged the teen with criminal simulation and operating without a license. He was ordered to be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center, according to the release.

