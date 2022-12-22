x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested in connection with Rumford shooting upgraded to manslaughter charge

Shay McKenna's charges have been upgraded to manslaughter since shooting his brother on Monday. His brother, Drew McKenna, died Tuesday from his injuries.
Credit: NCM

RUMFORD, Maine — A Rumford man was in critical condition Monday evening after being allegedly shot by his brother.

Shay McKenna, 27, of Rumford was charged with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and arrested early Tuesday morning, a news release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday.

Officers with the Rumford Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at a home on Route 2 when they found McKenna's 23-year-old brother, Drew McKenna of Rumford, had been shot, Tuesday's release said.

Related Articles

Drew McKenna was taken to Rumford Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center, according to Tuesday's release. He was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, an updated release from Moss said Thursday.

Drew McKenna's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy, Moss said Thursday.

Shay McKenna's charges have since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in the Oxford County Superior Court for an initial appearance on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Thursday's release said. He is currently being held at the Oxford County Jail on a $200,000 surety bail.

The Rumford Police Department and detectives with the Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Two more alleged victims of sexual assault at Bangor church, school step forward

Before You Leave, Check This Out