Nearly 70,000 Mainers without power

The powerful storm surging across the state brings with it heavy rain and high wind gusts. Outages are expected statewide.

BANGOR, Maine — More than 66,000 customers were without power as of 11:20 a.m. Friday, according to outage maps from Maine power companies Central Maine Power and Versant.

The storm has been forecast to bring heavy rain and severe winds, with gusts expected to hit 75 mph in places along the coastline.

As of 11:24 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 63,582 customers without power, and Versant reported 3,055, bringing the total outages to about 66,637.

Both power companies reported in news releases that crews are already working to restore power, clear roads, and safely fix downed powerlines.

Safety protocols permit linemen to go up in bucket trucks when wind speeds are below 30 miles per hour, according a post CMP shared Friday morning on Twitter.