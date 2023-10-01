Police investigating South Portland car that crash that entered Portland jetport runway

Lieutenant Robert Doherty with the Portland Police Department said a suspect has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving to endanger.

PORTLAND, Maine — Officers with the Portland and South Portland police departments are working with the Portland International Jetport and federal partners at the Transportation Security Administration to investigate a crash that happened on Sunday.

Lieutenant Robert Doherty with the Portland Police Department said members of the jetport's maintenance crew discovered a car abandoned on the runway in the morning. As a result, the airfield was closed for about 30 minutes, although Doherty said no flights were impacted.

Doherty said an investigation so far indicates the car was driving on a South Portland road when it hit the perimeter fence of the Portland International Jetport, entering the secured area of the airfield, including the runway. Doherty said a short time later, investigators located a suspect using a police dog and other measures.

That person has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving to endanger, and criminal mischief, according to Doherty. Doherty said this incident is being investigated as a crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Doherty, the public is safe. He did not say whether the suspect was hurt or release any further information about the suspect's identity. He did say you could see the car from the Southwest gates.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 207-874-8575.