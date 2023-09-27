Westbrook road closed due to tractor-trailer crash

The crash took place on Wednesday, officials say.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A road in Westbrook was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer crash, officials say.

The Westbrook Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash on Brown Street.

No one was injured, officials said.

Brown Street is closed at Cumberland Street, and crews will continue working to clear it over the next several hours, according to the post.

Their efforts could lead to power and traffic disruptions.

"Please avoid the area," fire officials said.

