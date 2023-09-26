x
Sheriff's office responds to serious crash in Clifton involving tractor-trailer

The crash happened on Route 9 Tuesday evening, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said.
Credit: Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

CLIFTON, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is responding to a serious crash in Clifton involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened on Route 9 past Route 180, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. 

Drivers are being asked to seek other routes. The sheriff's office said the road will be closed for some time. 

The Eddington Fire Department and the Maine Department of Transportation are reportedly assisting the sheriff's office. 

No further information is available at this time. 

