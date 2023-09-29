x
Crime

State police seeking vehicle involved in alleged hit-and-run on I-295 in Brunswick

A small grey SUV fled the scene on I-295 northbound late Thursday night, leaving the other vehicle involved disabled in the median, troopers said.
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A hit-and-run that happened in Brunswick late Thursday night is under investigation.

The Maine State Police said in a Facebook post it's investigating the crash that occurred on Interstate 295 northbound at about 10:51 p.m.

Troopers said a small grey SUV fled the scene, leaving the other vehicle involved disabled in the median.

"The SUV should have damage to the front driver's side," the post stated.

State police ask anyone who may have information to call 207-624-7076 ext. 9 to speak with Trooper Favreau.

No additional information was released.

