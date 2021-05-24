Portland police investigating separate Auburn Street incidents involving airsoft or BB guns

Police say possession of these weapons is prohibited in Portland while walking or traveling in any public area between sunset and sunrise.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating separate incidents on the same street involving airsoft or BB guns. In a release Monday, police said the first incident happened Friday night and the second happened Monday morning.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a victim reported to officers that a suspect among a group of four males fired into his car that was parked at 91 Auburn St. According to police, the victim reported that the shots shattered his rear window.

Then, around 6:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of vandalism at 171 Auburn St., in which a window had been broken and left with a small hole, according to police.

Portland police are now reminding residents that shooting any type of firearm, bow, or slingshot without special exception is prohibited by city ordinances. That includes BB guns, airsoft rifles, and gas-powered pellet guns. Police also reiterated that shooting at someone or someone’s property with any of these types of weapons is a criminal offense.

Possession of any of these types of weapons is prohibited in Portland while walking or traveling in any public area between sunset and sunrise, according to police.