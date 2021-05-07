18-year-old and 3 juveniles accused of damaging homes, vehicles, cemetery headstones during April crime spree

Damage was reported in multiple counties and much of it appeared to be caused by a BB gun, according to police

FARMINGTON, Maine — An 18-year-old and three juveniles are accused of going on a crime spree in April, according to a joint release from the Farmington Police Department, Wilton Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Police said during the morning hours of Tuesday, April 20, residents in Farmington, Industry, and Wilton woke up and found damage to their homes and/or vehicles. According to police, the damage appeared to be caused by a BB gun.

Cameron Melancon, 18, of Anson, has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according to police. Police said the three juveniles' names are being withheld due to their ages, but they are also charged in the Franklin County incidents. Police said additional charges in Somerset County are pending.

Police said the following damage was reported:

Four Industry residents reported damaged vehicle windows.

Seven Farmington residents reported damage to vehicles and homes. Later that day, police said more than 30 headstones at Fairview Cemetery were found to have been tipped over or damaged.

Two Wilton residents reported damage to their vehicles and homes.