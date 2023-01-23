Portland man faces charges after allegedly stealing U-Haul van

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, police said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Portland man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and refusing to stop for police early on Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Brunswick Communications received a report that a van had been stolen from a U-Haul in Portland, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department stated Monday.

Around 4:15 a.m., the stolen vehicle was found on Maine Street near Bowdoin College by police, according to the release. An officer tried to pull the van over, but the suspect refused to stop.

"Officers followed the suspect and eventually deployed spike mats in an attempt to terminate the pursuit," the release stated.

The suspect then drove over the Frank Woods Bridge into Topsham where Topsham, Sagadahoc, and Gardiner police departments picked up the chase, according to the release. Maine State Police also helped before the chase came to a stop in Gardiner.

"The suspect drove over multiple spike mats during the pursuit," the release stated. "Nobody was hurt during the incident."

The suspect was identified as William Wyman of Portland. Police said he was booked into the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Wyman faces the following charges: theft by unauthorized use (Class C), operating after habitual offender revocation (Class D), failure to stop for a law enforcement officer (Class E), passing a roadblock (Class C), aggravated criminal mischief (Class C), and violating conditions of release (Class E).

He is set to appear in the Portland Superior Court on March 21.