Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power

MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages.

The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening.

NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that outages were expected, but the reason might be a bit unexpected. Snow from the storm Friday did not melt or blow off a lot of trees, so the added weight from the snow and mixed precipitation on Monday will continue to weigh down branches.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Central Mainer Power reported 21,475 power outages. York County experienced the most outages, according to CMP's outage report, with 21,413 power outages.

As of 11 a.m., Versant Power reported two power outages, both in Hancock County on Mt. Desert Island.

You can find CMP's updated outage report here, and Versant Power's report here.