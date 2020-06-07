Portland man charged for assault on a federal officer

PORTLAND, Maine — United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank Monday announced that Abdikareem Hassan, 32, of Portland was charged by criminal complaint with assaulting a federal officer.
According to the criminal complaint, in the late evening hours of July 5, 2020, Hassan was arrested by the Portland Police Department and taken to the police station. While there, he assaulted police officers and an FBI special agent who were working together on the joint investigation.
A charge in a criminal complaint is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.