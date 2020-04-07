'I was screaming bloody murder' - Victim says she feared for her life during the attack

A 63-yr-old Portland man was summonsed for various crimes, including Interference with Constitutional and Civil Rights, surrounding the alleged assault

PORTLAND, Maine — **WARNING - There is language in this story some might consider offensive**

A Portland man was summoned on various charges including Interference with Constitutional and Civil Rights, after a video of the aftermath of an alleged assault started to go viral in the Portland area Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Portland police, Michael Roylos, 63 years-old of Portland, assaulted a 38-year-old Portland woman after an apparent driving dispute.

Roylos’ was issued summonses on charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault, Criminal Threatening and Interference with Constitutional and Civil Rights.

Alana Reali identified herself as the victim in a public Facebook post Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the Northgate Shaw's parking lot around 6:00 PM where they say the argument escalated into an alleged assault.

The woman told police she was attacked and allegedly verbally assaulted. The situation escalated into the alleged physical assault.

In the post that has gone viral, Alana Reali claims she was verbally harassed and attacked by the man now identified as Roylos.

"Hey guys I just had a homophobic man attack me in the Shaw’s north gate parking lot. This is his photo and license plate. He attacked me after calling me a 'fucking faggot' put me in a chokehold and started punching me in the back of the head,' said Reali in the post. 'Thankfully there were people there as I was screaming bloody murder. If no one was around this man would’ve killed me. I’m currently in the back of in the ambulance with a busted ankle and severely shook rn. Please share this, this man needs to be behind bars."

According to police, the woman fell while trying to run away from him and injured her ankle. She was taken to Maine Medical Center and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to both Reali and Roylos for comment on the incident.

The Portland Press Herald identified Roylos as the former owner of the now closed Spartan Grill in Portland. Roylos is also the inventor of the "Sidewalk Buttlers" which give people a place to dispose of the butts. Almost 70 "buttlers" were installed on posts and poles in Portland back in 2014.

Officials with the Portland Police Department could not confirm Roylos identification beyond his name and age.

The Portland Police Department are asking for anyone that has any information about the incident, to please call (207) 874-8575.