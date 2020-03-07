Bangor man accused of posing as social media representative to hack others' accounts and download private photos

Dakota Roy is also alleged to have secretively photographed an individual, resulting in the misdemeanor charge of violation of privacy.

BANGOR, Maine — Early in the month of June 2020, the Bangor Police Department says a report was made indicating that an individual in Bangor may be in possession of images for which he was not authorized.

Detectives of the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division then began investigating the allegation.

As a result of this investigation, Dakota Roy, 23, of Bangor was arrested Thursday and charged with seven counts of class C aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy and one count of class C violation of privacy.

The Bangor Police Department said its investigation revealed that Roy is alleged to have attempted access to multiple females’ social media accounts with his own devices.

According to police, his attempt generated an automated response to the account holder advising the accounts were locked due to an unauthorized attempt to access.

The account holder was provided a security pin in order to regain control of their account. Roy is alleged to have used a texting application in order to contact the account owner, posing as a security representative of the social media company.

During this contact, Roy is alleged to have requested the security PIN to assist the owner in regaining control of their account. According to police, at least seven people, believing they were talking to a security representative, provided that PIN. Once receiving the PIN, police said the account was accessed and certain private images were downloaded.

Roy is also alleged to have secretively photographed an individual, resulting in the misdemeanor charge of violation of privacy.