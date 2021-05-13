Portland man shot at while waiting at traffic light

No one was injured. According to police, there may have been an altercation at a nearby business before the shooting.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at an intersection.

According to police, patrolling officers heard gunshots near the intersection of Riverside Street and Warren Avenue in Portland around 3:18 a.m. The officers found a 37-year-old Portland man driving a vehicle who told them he had been shot at while he sat at the traffic light.

The man told police someone in a silver Mercedes sedan fired several shots from a handgun at him while he sat at the light. According to police, the two may have had an altercation at a nearby business before the shooting.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. Several bullets hit the car, and casings were found nearby on the road, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could help police in this investigation are asked to call 207-874-8575.

Anonymous tips may also be left by calling 207-874-8584 or by texting “PPDME” and the message to 847422.