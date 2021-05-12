Woman reported missing lived at Casco home where police discovered skeletal remains, according to court documents

Court documents revealed Douglas Scott Jr. had filed documents saying his sister, Denise Ramsey, was missing and last seen at his father's Casco home

According to probate documents filed in Maine, Douglas Scott Jr. was seeking help in finding his sister, Denise Scott-Ramsey, nearly six weeks before remains were found in a Casco shed this past Saturday.

Scott Jr. listed the Casco home at 196 Poland Spring Road as his sister's last known address. Probate documents filed by Scott Jr. say family members hadn't heard from Scott-Ramsey for "quite a while."

The case began last weekend when police said a family member was cleaning out the home of their late father— Douglas Scott Sr., 82, who died earlier this year—when they found remains in an outbuilding on the property.

According to the court probate document, Scott Jr. tried to locate his sister by reaching out to several family members through social media channels, but to no avail. According to the documents, Scott Jr. also reached out to the Social Security Administration to tell them his sister was missing.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that state police officials are aware of the Ramsey missing person case detailed in the court documents and that investigators are talking with family members to gather more information.

Douglas Scott Sr. had four sons and a daughter, according to the Portland Press Herald. The paper's search of court documents showed Scott Sr. died without a will or other instructions for his property.

According to the Press Herald, they published a missing person report on Scott-Ramsey in late March, as part of the probate process. The notice listed the Casco home as Scott-Ramsey's last known address.

According to the paper, a probate hearing on Scott Sr.'s estate is scheduled for June 23.

Moss said the remains have not been identified yet and more investigation is needed.