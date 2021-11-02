x
Crime

Portland elementary school employee accused of sex charges appears in federal court

Benjamin Conroy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday and was held without bail.

A former Ocean Avenue Elementary School employee accused of sexually abusing a student with autism appeared in court Tuesday on federal charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography. 

Benjamin Conroy, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to be held without bail on the federal charges, according to court documents.

Conroy, a former special education technician, also faces state charges, including:

  • Sexual exploitation of a minor, class A
  • Dissemination of sexually explicit material, class B
  • Possession of sexually explicit material, class C
  • Unlawful sexual contact, class D 

According to court documents, Conroy shared photos on the dating app Grindr of a six-year-old girl engaging in a sex act.

He remains at Cumberland County Jail.

