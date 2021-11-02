Portland elementary school employee accused of sex charges appears in federal court

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired Oct. 14, 2021.
A former Ocean Avenue Elementary School employee accused of sexually abusing a student with autism appeared in court Tuesday on federal charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography.
Benjamin Conroy, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to be held without bail on the federal charges, according to court documents.
Conroy, a former special education technician, also faces state charges, including:
- Sexual exploitation of a minor, class A
- Dissemination of sexually explicit material, class B
- Possession of sexually explicit material, class C
- Unlawful sexual contact, class D
According to court documents, Conroy shared photos on the dating app Grindr of a six-year-old girl engaging in a sex act.
He remains at Cumberland County Jail.