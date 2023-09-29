Porter man facing charges after allegedly threatening individual with sword while intoxicated

Derek Redgate, 41, was charged with Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and Class E creating a police standoff, state officials said.

PORTER, Maine — Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, state troopers with the Southern Field Troop responded to a Colcord Pond Road home in Porter for a report of an intoxicated individual who had allegedly assaulted an occupant of the home and was "waving a sword around threatening one of the occupants," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The individual was identified as 41-year-old Derek Redgate, according to Moss.

"Two occupants inside the home were able to get out safely, leaving Redgate the only person inside," the release stated. "As Troopers were investigating the incident Redgate came out of the residence on two separate occasions waving his sword around before running back inside and barricading himself."

The Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation teams responded to the scene and began communicating with Redgate for several hours, Moss said.

At about 9:26 p.m., Redgate agreed to exit the home, where he lived, and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. Redgate was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken to the Oxford County Jail.

He was charged with Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and Class E creating a police standoff, Moss stated.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office and York County Sheriff's Office assisted in this incident, the release said.