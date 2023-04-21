Two charged after drug seizure in Portland hotel room

Police found a "significant amount" of illegal drugs in a room at the Fireside Inn & Suites on Riverside Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people have been charged following a drug seizure in Portland on Wednesday.

Portland police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency obtained and executed a search warrant Wednesday at a room at the Fireside Inn & Suites on Riverside Street, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Friday.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement entered a room and discovered a "significant amount" of illegal drugs, according to the release. Police said arrests were made in the room.

Vaughn Hanson, 55, of Portland, was arrested and charged with the following:

Violating conditions of release

Unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs

Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs

Unlawful possession of cocaine (priors)

Unlawful possession of oxycodone

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (X)

Falsifying physical evidence

Refusing to submit to arrest/detention-bodily injury

Caitlin Binette, 35, who is unhoused in Portland, was arrested and charged with the following:

Violating conditions of release

Falsifying physical evidence

Refusing to submit to arrest/detention-bodily injury

Police said they seized $3,442 in cash, 96 grams of fentanyl, 12.8 grams of cocaine base (crack), 2 grams of cocaine HCL, 191 Gabapentin pills, 45 Clonidine pills, 10.5 grams of mushrooms, and "various other unlawful drugs," according to the release.

Police added they also found plastic bags, scales, and "various other drug paraphernalia" in the hotel room, the release said.