Rockport to host inaugural Donut Festival slated for June 2-3

ROCKPORT, Maine — The first ever Rockport Donut Festival has been announced in celebration of National Donut Day.

The Town of Rockport announced the inaugural festival on Friday, noting it will take place downtown from June 2-3, a news release from the town said.

"The festival pays homage to the history of the doughnut and kicks off the summer with music, food, activities, and lots of donuts!" the release said.

The festival-filled weekend kicks off on National Donut Day and will feature a Motor Booty Affair concert Friday evening, according to the release.

"Saturday activities include a 5k fun run, a parade, donut vendors, food vendors, corn hole competition, history talk, kids’ events, a special ticketed 'Dinner on the Bridge' to be followed by a DJ dance party at the harbor," the City of Rockport said.

The festival is free and open to the public thanks to sponsors, the release said.

The city said it is seeking volunteers to help with the festival on Friday night and Saturday. Those interested in volunteering can access and fill out the volunteer form on the City of Rockport website. The form can be found at the bottom left of the page here.

"Area businesses, nonprofits and families are encouraged to participate in the parade and can fill out an application form available from the website as well," the city said Friday.

To learn more about the festival and for a full schedule of events, click here.

For updates, you can follow the Rockport Donut Festival on Facebook here.

For more information, you can contact Orion Thomas, the planning and development director for the Town of Rockport, by calling 207-236-0898 ext. 2.