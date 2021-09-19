Police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run

SABATTUS, Maine — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Sabattus on Sunday evening.
According to the Sabattus Police Department, on Sunday, September 19, at approximately 5:18 p.m., first responders were called to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road after hearing a pedestrian had been struck by a passing vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping. A Sabattus Police officer found the female pedestrian and began life-saving efforts until members from Sabattus Fire & Rescue arrived.
According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, police are searching for a black, late model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab (4-door) pickup truck with chrome rims. The vehicle was last observed fleeing the scene of the crash westbound towards Middle Road and was captured on home security footage. Police say the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage as well.
The victim is a 28-year-old Sabattus resident. They are not releasing her identity until her family is notified.
Her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
State Police is handling the crash reconstruction.
Anyone with information that would help in identifying the vehicle and person(s) involved in this fatality is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Chaine with the Sabattus Police Department at mchaine@sabattus.org or by calling 207-375-6952.
