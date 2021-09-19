Driver dies in crash following chase with police

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's office set up a spike mat in order to stop the driver who wouldn't pull over.

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — One person is dead following a car chase with police.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sagadahoc County deputies went to investigate an area near Meadowbrook and Basin Road in the Town of Phippsburg, after receiving a muffled 9-1-1 call.

They say they found a truck parked along Meadowbrook Road, but the truck driver took off once he spotted the deputy.

The deputy says they watched "numerous baggies" being thrown from the vehicle while in pursuit.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department, deputies pursued the vehicle with emergency lights and siren, but the driver refused to stop. During the pursuit, the truck driver was traveling up to 60 miles per hour.

Another deputy with the sheriff's office set up a spike mat and the truck hit it, lost control a short distance later, and struck a telephone pole.

The driver and lone occupant, 27-year-old James Black of Phippsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the department, deputies later retrieved evidence of illegal contraband from the baggies previously thrown from the vehicle.