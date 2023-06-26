Police search for man believed to be armed in area of USM Gorham campus

A 31-year-old man self-reported to police he was "looking to shoot a specific family member," Gorham police said.

GORHAM, Maine — Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man self-reported to police he was "looking to shoot a specific family member," a release from the Gorham Police Department said.

Police said the man reportedly stated he was armed with a 9 mm handgun and going into the wooded area behind the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham.

"A perimeter was immediately established around the entire area to attempt to contain him to this area if he was actually still there for the public’s safety," the release said. "A tactical K-9 search was conducted of the area, which did not produce the suspect."

Police describe the man as being five feet and nine inches tall and about 200 pounds. He also has a shaved head, brown eyes, and a Christian cross tattoo on the inside of his left forearm, according to police.

"The subject is not rational and advised he was on several types of illicit drugs and was heavily intoxicated as well," the release stated. "He should not be approached, as he also stated he was suicidal."

Sgt. Ted Hatch with Gorham police told NEWS CENTER Maine there is no threat to the general public, as the man has a specific target.

Police advise anyone who sees a man matching the above description to not engage with him and contact the Gorham Police Department immediately.

The University of Southern Maine went into a "shelter-in-place" Sunday night during the incident, but it has since been lifted.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said the man's identity is being withheld at this time.